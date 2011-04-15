Must-see video: Foo Fighters play Wasting Light in full

A picture is worth a thousand words, right? In that case, there's no way to measure the volumes one could fill to describe the above video during which the Foo Fighters - bless 'em, each and every one - perform their new album, Wasting Light, in full from Dave Grohl's Studio 606 in California.

What can you possibly say? That every song's a winner? Yeah, we know that. That the band, 17 years into their career, are hitting an authoritative, muscular stride few groups could ever dream about? We know that, too. That drummer Taylor Hawkins, 39 minutes and 50 seconds in, can still act like a crazed fan? Well, that you have to see for yourself.

Hey, it's the weekend. Sit back, click on the video and enjoy. Foo Fighters...we love ya!