Musikmesse 2015: the Gibson stand in pictures

MUSIKMESSE 2015: From day-glo Les Pauls, to a new Bob Dylan signature model and the world's most expensive guitar, the Gibson stand at Musikmesse offers us mere plebs an idea of what the firm's master builders get up to when let off the leash.

Take a look through our eye-popping pictures of the firm's 2015 stand for a sneak peak at some of the forthcoming Gibson/Custom Shop builds, including a wealth of new semi-acoustics, True Historic models and the ridiculous Gibson Eden Of Coronet SG.