Musikmesse 2015: the Gibson stand in pictures
Introduction
MUSIKMESSE 2015: From day-glo Les Pauls, to a new Bob Dylan signature model and the world's most expensive guitar, the Gibson stand at Musikmesse offers us mere plebs an idea of what the firm's master builders get up to when let off the leash.
Take a look through our eye-popping pictures of the firm's 2015 stand for a sneak peak at some of the forthcoming Gibson/Custom Shop builds, including a wealth of new semi-acoustics, True Historic models and the ridiculous Gibson Eden Of Coronet SG.
Gibson Les Paul Custom Figured Top
- Body: Two piece figured maple top
- Neck: One piece all mahogany neck
- Fingerboard: Richlite
- Inlay: Pearl blocks
- Nut: Corian
- Finish: Centipede burst
- Tuners: Gold Grover Keystone
- Bridge: Tuneomatic
- Tailpiece: Gold stopbar
- Neck pickup: 490R
- Bridge pickup: 490T
- Headstock: LP Custom
- Hardware: Gold
- Knobs: Black speed knobs
- Run: TBD
Gibson Les Paul Acoustic
Modern innovations built into a handmade acoustic guitar.
- Body: Rosewood back and sides
- Top: Sitka spruce
- Neck: Mahogany, round profile
- Frets: Standard
- Fingerboard: Rosewood with MOP trapezoid inlay
- Nut: 1.725 Tusq
- Strings: Light gauge .12-.53
- Hardware: Gibson G-Force
- Electronics: Proprietary
- Finish: Hand sprayed nitrocellulose lacquer
- Case: Black hardshell plush-lined interior
Gibson Custom True Historic
New True Historic parts include:
- Gold and black top hat knobs
- Pickup covers
- Pickup rings
- Black toggle washer ('57 Custom only)
- Cream toggle washer ('57, '58, '59 and '60 Les Paul)
- Cream backplate ('57, '58, '59 and '60 Les Paul)
- Cream pickguard ('57, '58, '59 and '60 Les Paul)
- Cream toggle cap
- True Historic pegged veneer
- Thinner lacquer, wet-sanded by hand
- Softer vintage edge profiles throughout
- Double carved and hand sanded top
- New neck carving process
- Hand filed rolled fingerboard binding
- New scraping process
- New, multi-step set up process
Gibson ES-Les Paul Slim Taper Neck
- Body style: Semi-hollow
- Body: ES-Les Paul
- Neck: Mahogany
- Neck profile: Slim taper
- Fingerboard: Rosewood
- Scale length: 24.75"/62.86 cm
- No. of frets: 22
- Nut: Bone
- Neck inlays: Pearloid trapezoid
- Tailpiece: Lightweight stop bar
- Knobs: Gold top hats
- Tuners: Kluson single ring tulip button
- Neck pickup: MHS humbucker
- Bridge pickup: MHS humbucker
- Controls: CTS
- Finish: Light Burst
- Case: Brown hard shell
Gibson ES-Les Paul P-90
- Body style: Semi-hollow
- Body: ES-Les Paul
- Neck: Mahogany
- Neck profile: Rounded C
- Fingerboard: Rosewood
- Scale length: 24.75"/62.86 cm
- No. of frets: 22
- Nut: Bone
- Neck inlays: Pearloid trapezoid
- Tailpiece: Lightweight stop bar
- Knobs: Gold top hats
- Tuners: Kluson single ring tulip button
- Neck pickup: Soapbar P-90
- Bridge pickup: Soapbar P-90
- Controls: CTS
- Finish: Gold Top
- Case: Brown hard shell
Gibson ES-Les Paul Gold Top VOS
- Body style: Semi-hollow
- Body: ES-Les Paul
- Neck: Mahogany
- Neck profile: Rounded C
- Fingerboard: Rosewood
- Scale length: 24.75"/62.86 cm
- No. of frets: 22
- Nut: Bone
- Neck inlays: Pearloid trapezoid
- Tailpiece: Lightweight stop bar
- Knobs: Gold top hats
- Tuners: Kluson single ring tulip button
- Neck pickup: MHS humbucker
- Bridge pickup: MHS humbucker
- Controls: CTS
- Finish: Gold Top
- Case: Brown hard shell
Gibson ES-Les Paul Cobra Burst
- Body style: Semi-hollow
- Body: ES-Les Paul
- Neck: Mahogany
- Neck profile: Rounded C
- Fingerboard: Rosewood
- Scale length: 24.75"/62.86 cm
- No. of frets: 22
- Nut: Bone
- Neck inlays: Pearloid trapezoid
- Tailpiece: Lightweight stop bar
- Knobs: Gold top hats
- Tuners: Kluson single ring tulip button
- Neck pickup: MHS humbucker
- Bridge pickup: MHS humbucker
- Controls: CTS
- Finish: Cobra Burst
- Case: Brown hard shell
Gibson ES-Les Paul Bourbon Burst
- Body style: Semi-hollow
- Body: ES-Les Paul
- Neck: Mahogany
- Neck profile: Rounded C
- Fingerboard: Rosewood
- Scale length: 24.75"/62.86 cm
- No. of frets: 22
- Nut: Bone
- Neck inlays: Pearloid trapezoid
- Tailpiece: Lightweight stop bar
- Knobs: Gold top hats
- Tuners: Kluson single ring tulip button
- Neck pickup: MHS humbucker
- Bridge pickup: MHS humbucker
- Controls: CTS
- Finish: Bourbon Burst
- Case: Brown hard shell
Gibson ES-349
An ES-339 with ES-345 appointments.
- Body style: Semi-hollow
- Body: ES-339
- Neck: Mahogany
- Neck profile: Traditional C
- Fingerboard: Rosewood
- Scale length: 24.75"/62.86 cm
- No. of frets: 22
- Nut: Bone
- Neck inlays: Pearloid split parallelogram
- Tailpiece: Lightweight stop bar
- Knobs: Gold top hats
- Tuners: Kluson single ring tulip button
- Neck pickup: MHS humbucker
- Bridge pickup: MHS humbucker
- Controls: CTS
- Finish: Sixties Cherry
- Case: Tan hard shell
Gibson SJ-200 Bob Dylan Player's Edition
A highly customized SJ-200 based on Bob's personal guitar for today's performing artist.
- Body: Flamed maple back and sides
- Top: Adirondack spruce
- Neck: Maple, round profile
- Frets: Standard
- Nut: 1.725 Bone
- Strings: Light gauge .12-.53
- Fingerboard: Rosewood with MOP Bella Voce inlay
- Hardware: Gold Gotoh
- Electronics: LR Baggs Anthem
- Finish: Hand sprayed nitrocellulose lacquer
- Case: Black hardshell with plush-lined interior
Gibson Collector's Choice #34 1959 Les Paul 0-0162 'Blackburst'
- Body: Two piece unique figured maple top, one piece mahogany back
- Neck: One piece genuine mahogany with maple spline
- Neck profile: Early '60s
- Fingerboard: One piece Indian rosewood
- Inlay: Aged cellulose trapezoid
- Nut: Nylon
- Finish: Ebony over Washed Cherry
- Tuners: Reissue Deluxe Kluson
- Bridge: ABR with thumbwheels
- Tailpiece: Lightweight aluminum
- Neck pickup: Custom Bucker-Alnico 3
- Bridge pickup: Custom Bucker-Alnico 3
- Headstock: Reissue Holly Head veneer with pearl Gibson inlay
- Hardware: Aged nickel
- Knobs: Ebony top hats
- Collateral: Leather bound tri-fold certificate of authenticity, photo of original finish
Gibson 1974 Les Paul Custom Historic Reissue
- Body: Three piece plain maple top, three-ply sandwich body
- Neck: Three piece all-mahogany neck, long tenon
- Fingerboard: Solid ebony
- Inlay: Pearl blocks
- Nut: Nylon
- Finish: Ebony VOS
- Bridge: ABR w/ metal saddles and wire
- Tailpiece: Lightweight aluminum stopbar
- Neck pickup: Super '74 with True Historic gold covers
- Bridge pickup: Super '74 with True Historic gold covers
- Headstock: LP Custom
- Hardware: Gold
- Knobs: Black withc hat w/ Gold insert
- Run: TBD
Gibson 1964 ES-345 No Varitone
- Body style: Semi-hollow
- Body: ES-345 with Slim Taper cutaways
- Neck: Mahogany
- Neck profile: 1964 Rounded C
- Fingerboard: Rosewood
- Scale length: 24.75"/62.86 cm
- No. of frets: 22
- Nut: Nylon
- Neck inlays: Aged celluloid split parallelogram
- Tailpiece: Lightweight stop bar
- Knobs: Gold top hats w/ gold inserts
- Tuners: Kluson double ring tulip button
- Neck pickup: MHS humbucker
- Bridge pickup: MHS humbucker
- Controls: Matched no logo CTS pots
- Finish: Vintage natural
- Case: Black and yellow period correct hard shell
Gibson 1961 ES-335TDN
- Body style: Semi-hollow
- Body: 1961 ES-335 with 'Mickey Mouse' cutaways
- Neck: Mahogany
- Neck profile: 1961
- Fingerboard: Rosewood
- Scale length: 24.75"/62.86 cm
- No. of frets: 22
- Nut: Nylon
- Neck inlays: Pearloid dots
- Tailpiece: Lightweight stop bar
- Knobs: Black top hats w/ gold inserts
- Tuners: Kluson double ring tulip button
- Neck pickup: MHS humbucker
- Bridge pickup: MHS humbucker
- Controls: Matched no logo CTS pots
- Finish: Vintage natural
- Case: Tan and pink period correct hard shell
Gibson Les Paul Rocketbyz
This eye-melting Les Paul is the result of a collaboration by German artist/designer Tomyboy and is part of his day glo-themed Rocketbyz project.
The artists has turned his day glo cans to pretty much everything from luxury watches, to cars and BMX bikes - a guitar was only a matter of time. Just don't trust him to housesit.
Gibson Eden Of Coronet SG
The latest step in the ever-escalating trade show 'bling wars', the Gibson Eden Of Coronet SG is inlaid with 400 diamonds on 1.6 kilos of gold.
The guitar represents Gibson and jewellers Coronet's attempt to create the most valuable guitar ever made and is priced at a fittingly ludicrous $2,000,000.