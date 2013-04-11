Musikmesse 2013: DigiTech launches JamMan Express XT

Image 1 of 3 The new JamMan is the smallest yet DigiTech launches JamMan Express XT

MUSIKMESSE 2013: DigiTech has launched the JamMan Express XT, the smallest iteration of the JamMan looper yet.

The compact pedal features 10 minute sof looping times, and automatically synchronizes with other JamMan products, which is handy if you're already a fan.

DigiTech press release

The JamMan Express XT is the most full-featured compact looper in the world. With true-stereo, 10 minutes of looping time (2x as much time as you´ll ever need), and JamSync the Express XT is a perfect looper for your already crowded pedalboard or addition to your JamMan looping set-up.

The Express XT with JamSync will automatically syncronize with another Express XT or JamMan Solo XT to create independant yet perfectly syncronized loops. Using JamSync you can build a custom multi-track looper or build loops with your band.

It´s incredibly simple and easy to use. It works just like every other looper with record, stop, play, unlimited overdubs, and undo. We made it even easier with a dedicated LED per status.

The Express XT can run on a 9V battery (included) and works right out of the box. You don´t have to spend any more of your hard earned money to get a power supply just to use it when you get home. Not only is the Express XT the best, most full-featured compact looper in the world, it´s also the most affordable.