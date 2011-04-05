Musikmesse 2011: TC-Helicon introduces new VoiceTone Single pedals

Image 1 of 4 TC-Helicon VoiceTone H1 pedal TC-Helicon VoiceTone pedals Image 2 of 4 TC-Helicon VoiceTone E1 pedal TC-Helicon VoiceTone pedals Image 3 of 4 TC-Helicon VoiceTone X1 pedal TC-Helicon VoiceTone pedals Image 4 of 4 L-R: H1, E1 and X1 TC-Helicon VoiceTone pedals

Musikmesse 2011 Press Release: TC-Helicon offers its renowned vocal harmony to a wider audience with VoiceTone H1 - a two-part vocal harmony processor combining NaturalPlay guitar control and key/scale operation to allow vocalists of any musical background to get lush sounding background vocals.

VoiceTone H1 is the ultimate in simplicity. The NaturalPlay harmony algorithms come directly from TC-Helicon's flagship vocal processor VoiceLive 2, so there is no compromise on sonic quality.

"There is something addictive and fun about using such a small pedal to instantly produce pro sounding background vocals," shares TC-Helicon Product Manager Tom Lang.

Controlling VoiceTone H1 is truly simple. Singers select from eight voicing combinations, then set harmony mix and choose between guitar control using the guitar pass-thru input or selecting a key and scale. Singers only have to turn their backup vocals on and off during the night using the footswitch or the optional MP-75 Modern Performance Vocal microphone with Mic Control.

VoiceTone H1 joins a growing list of chart-topping vocal effects in the VoiceTone Singles line including VoiceTone T1, C1, D1, E1, X1, and R1. Up to four VoiceTone Singles can be connected together with the Singles Connection Kit to form the ultimate custom vocal processing chain. The kit includes a 12V power supply, 3 x DC daisy-chaining connectors, 3 x short XLR cables.

VoiceTone H1 features

Two voices of realistic harmony

Eight pre-authored harmony voicings

Guitar Control in and pass-thru

Studio quality mic-pre with phantom power

Balanced XLR output

Recessed gain knob that prevents accidental bumps on stage

USB for connecting to VoiceSupport for added tips, tricks, support and updates

Die-cast steel design

Rubberised base

Audio performance to rival high-end front-of-house mixers

Remote Mic Control with TC-Helicon MP-75 microphone

E1 & X1

TC-Helicon is also continuing its commitment to singers, offering two new, creative and useful vocal effects stompboxes to the VoiceTone Singles line: VoiceTone E1 - Echo & Tap Delay and VoiceTone X1 - Megaphone & Distortion.

VoiceTone Singles are the ultimate combination of quality tone and simplicity. The two newest effects in the line inherit algorithms from the award-winning VoiceLive 2, so singers can pick and choose the exact effects they want without any sonic sacrifice.

VoiceTone E1gives any vocalist simple access to delays and echos used in hit music production. Slapback, Echo, Tap Echo and FX styles can easily be selected and then tuned with the Feedback and Analog controls. Singers can tap song tempo and turn the effect on and off with the footswitch.

Alternatively, on/off function can be operated with the Mic Control switch found on the optional MP-75 Modern Performance vocal microphone.

VoiceTone X1 borrows technology from TC-Helicon's infamous Transducer block to emulate the sounds of telephones, distortions and amps to make vocals stand out in a mix. Each style can be tuned with dedicated Drive and Filter controls. It too can be controlled using the Mic Control feature of the MP-75 microphone.

VoiceTone Singles not only deliver the sound that vocalists dream of in a compact and easy to operate pedal, they also push the boundaries of innovation with the addition of Mic Control - TC-Helicon's unique and innovative new technology that allows vocalists to switch the effects on and off from TC-Helicon's brand new MP-75 Modern Performance vocal microphone.

Shipping worldwide

Summer 2011

Pricing



VoiceTone H1: US $149 estimated price

VoiceTone X1: US$129 estimated price

VoiceTone E1: US$149 estimated price

Information taken from official press release, for more visit TC-Helicon

