Musikmesse 2011: Diezel Hagen guitar amp to make debut

Musikmesse 2011: Diezel is to debut a new guitar amp, Hagen, in Frankfurt this week.
Details are still pretty scarce, although Guitarnoize did find a rather handy summary of what to expect: "...the Headshell of the Herbert, the 4 Channels from the VH4, the vertical pots of the Einstein and the switching from the Schmidt".
Check out the gallery for a closer look at the Hagen. This from Diezel's official site…
Diezel Hagen features:
- 100 Watts, Custom Transformers
- Midi-switchable via any midi pedal, Diezel Columbus or proprietary Hagen-Footswitch
- 4 Channels
- 2 Mastervolumes
- Loops:Switchable serial loop, permanent serial and parallel loop
- Tuner Out, Compensated (recording) Out (needs load)
Price TBA. More as we get it.