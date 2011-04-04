Musikmesse 2011: Diezel Hagen guitar amp to make debut

Image 1 of 6 Diezel Hagen: click here for a closer look Diezel Hagen Image 2 of 6 Diezel Hagen Image 3 of 6 Diezel Hagen Image 4 of 6 Diezel Hagen Image 5 of 6 Diezel Hagen Image 6 of 6 Diezel Hagen

Musikmesse 2011: Diezel is to debut a new guitar amp, Hagen, in Frankfurt this week.

Details are still pretty scarce, although Guitarnoize did find a rather handy summary of what to expect: "...the Headshell of the Herbert, the 4 Channels from the VH4, the vertical pots of the Einstein and the switching from the Schmidt".

Check out the gallery for a closer look at the Hagen. This from Diezel's official site…

Diezel Hagen features:

100 Watts, Custom Transformers

Midi-switchable via any midi pedal, Diezel Columbus or proprietary Hagen-Footswitch

4 Channels

2 Mastervolumes

Loops:Switchable serial loop, permanent serial and parallel loop

Tuner Out, Compensated (recording) Out (needs load)

Price TBA. More as we get it.