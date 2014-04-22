Music Festivals 2014: Best for backpackers
Intro
Part of the fun of festivals is always the anticipation of getting there, and arriving at the site to see a city full of lights appear over the horizon.
This is doubly exciting, of course, if you've travelled hundreds of miles to get to your musical destination. Here we'll be looking at some of the more exotic festivals out there - the ones that are worth hopping on a plane, train or boat to get to...
Iceland Airwaves
Headliners: The Flaming Lips, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Pins
Location: Various venues, Reykjavik, Iceland
Best reason to go: Reykjavik is a magical little city, and you'll have a great time hopping between its venues to catch a range of new talent and established heroes.
Other line-up highlights: Futuregrapher, Snorri Helgason, more TBA
Tickets: Approx €119
Isle of Wight Festival
Headliners: Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Calvin Harris, Kings of Leon, Biffy Clyro
Location: Seaclose Park, Isle of Wight
Best reason for going: Since starting in 1968 with Jefferson Airplane headlining, this is one Isle that keeps on rocking. You'll find diverse acts, a kids' zone, a forested area and bathing tubs.
Other line-up highlights: Peace, Suede, Katy B
Tickets: Adult weekend passes are £290
Main Square
Headliners: David Guetta, The Black Keys, MGMT, Iron Maiden
Location: Arras, Pas-de-Calais, France
Best reason for going: A diverse but strong bill under guaranteed sunny skies.
Other line-up highlights: Skrillex, Alice in Chains, Foals
Tickets: Tickets are €49-€59 per day, camping for four nights is €25 on top
Bonnaroo
Headliners: Elton John, Kanye West, Jack White
Location: Great Stage Park, Manchester, Tennessee, USA
Best reason to go: Jack White's back with a new album this year, and this could be one of the first live opportunities to hear the thing.
Other line-up highlights: Lionel Richie, Vampire Weekend, Arctic Monkeys, Flaming Lips, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Damon Albarn
Tickets: General admission sold out, but VIP tickets (pairs only) are $85.90 per pair
PinkPop
Headliners: Rolling Stones, Metallica, Robert Plant, Arcade Fire, Arctic Monkeys
Location: Landgraaf, Netherlands
Best reason to go: The greatest rock and roll band of all time. Need we say more?
Other line-up highlights:John Mayer, Editors, Avenged Sevenfold, Biffy Clyro
Tickets: Weekend tickets sold out, single day tickets €90
Pohoda Festival
Headliners: Kraftwerk, Tricky, Suede, Goldfrapp
Location: Trenčín Airport, Slovakia
Best reason to go: If you missed Kraftwerk's festival sets last year, this could be your last chance to see the electro legends.
Other line-up highlights: Mogwai, Tame Impala, Azealia Banks
Tickets: There's a range of presale options starting at €49, while on-site tickets are €119
Optimus Alive
Headliners: Arctic Monkeys, The Black Keys, MGMT
Location: Passeio Marítimo de Algés, Portugal
Best reason to go: See the biggest alternative acts around under guaranteed sunny skies.
Other line-up highlights: Bastille, Interpol, Elbow, Foster The People, Imagine Dragons
Tickets: Three days including camping is £104
Primavera Sound
Headliners: Pixies, Arcade Fire, Queens of the Stone Age, Nine Inch Nails, Television
Location: Parc del Fòrum, Barcelona, Spain
Best reason to go: A blockbuster line-up of radical music heroes. In the sun!
Other line-up highlights: The National, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Haim
Tickets: Weekend tickets from €204.75