Moog announces new Minifooger Chorus and Flange pedals

Moog has expanded its family of Minifooger analogue effect pedals with the MF Chorus and MF Flange. What's more, all the pedals in the range now have a new look.

The MF Chorus is first out of the blocks - indeed, it's shipping now - and is described as a BBD-based time modulation pedal. It comes with mono and stereo output modes and costs $209.

MF Flange, meanwhile, will be available in June, and is a BBD-based harmonic manipulator that can switch between vocal and traditional flange modes. Again, the price will be $209.

As before, all the Minifoogers are hand-built at Moog HQ, come with cast aluminium enclosures and feature a 100% analogue signal path. There's also true bypass switching, optional battery powering, and a single expression pedal input that enables hands-free control over one specified parameter within each unit.

Find out more about both of the new pedals below and on the Moog website.

Moog MF Chorus control/feature overview

TIME: Minimum position is perfect for vibrato and bright chorus, while mid position shifts the tone to a deep choral motion. At maximum position, beautiful modulated slap delay is achieved.

FEEDBACK: At low settings this control adds a slight resonance to the motion of a sound. At mid position, a more focused peak is created, and at maximum position with Time set to maximum - slap delay with beautiful echoes is achieved.

MIX: In the down position the chorus sound is open and natural. At middle position the sound becomes thick and warmth is increased. In the up position (Vibrato) position, only the wet signal is heard.

DEPTH: Determines the amount of modulation applied to the delay time. As this control is increased, the motion transforms from subtle vibrato to chorus, and then into multi-octave time modulation.

RATE: Specifies the rate at which the LFO (Low Frequency Oscillator) modulates the analog delay time. Slower settings area ideal for large classic sweeps, while faster settings create spinning, rotary and film projector effects.

EXPRESSION PEDAL INPUT: This input is assigned to the Rate control. Use it to sweep from slow shifts to chopping musical extremes. With Rate set to maximum, audio rate modulation is possible.

MONO/STEREO SWITCH: To access both outputs (in bypass), you will need to remove the bottom of the MF Chorus and set this switch to Stereo. Then use a ¼" TRS to TS insert cable or TRS to TS splitter.

Moog MF Flange control/feature overview