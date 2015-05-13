MOD Kits DIY releases MOD102+ tube amp kit

PRESS RELEASE: The MOD102+ expands on the same all analogue vacuum tube classic American circuit design combined with a British style Class A output section as the Original MOD102 with some much added special "+" features.

These special features include a three position progressive toggle switch for off-standby-power and additional push-pull functionality for each control. Pull out the bass control knob for "mid boost", pull out the treble control knob for "bright", pull out the volume control knob for "turbo".

These new features and a JJ ECC803-S (a long plate 12AX7 known for its complex mid range tones) allow for a wider variety of tones and extra control for the user.

MODTM Kits and Assemblies are designed to give novice and experienced musicians the opportunity to build or modify their own amps, effects pedals and guitars. All kits come with easy-to-follow instructions and use point-to-point wiring. All effect pedals and amplifiers come with a pre-drilled enclosure and all necessary parts are included. All you need to provide are hand tools, a soldering iron and solder.

The effect pedal operates on a 9V battery; for a longer lasting option, a 9-volt adapter can be purchased separately.

For a complete listing of available kits visit the MOD Kits DIY website.