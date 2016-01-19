Michael Schenker's top 5 tips for guitarists

Towards the end of January 2016, legendary six-stringer Michael Schenker and his killer band will be touring the UK and no doubt blowing minds wherever they play.

Michael Schenker’s Temple of Rock includes ex-Scorpions rhythm section Herman Rarebell and Francis Buchholz as well as ex-Rainbow vocalist Doogie White and multi-instrumentalist Wayne Findlay.

With such an extensive back catalogue of material covering Scorpions, UFO, Michael Schenker Group, Temple of Rock – as well as his solo records – narrowing down a gig set-list is never the easiest of tasks for Schenker. Tracks from Temple of Rock’s 2015 long-player Spirit on a Mission will certainly be a focus but what else can fans expect from the shows?

“They’ll still be a lot of classics,” says Schenker, as we catch him on the phone just prior to a batch of tour rehearsals in Birmingham. “The main thing is we’ve got so many classics, every time we tour we can kind of swap them around to make sure we don’t repeat ourselves too much. We have to find a good balance between new songs and classics because some people want to hear new songs and others want to hear classics so we combine them in a common sense way. It’s going to be a very entertaining set!”

After over 40 years of gigging with various bands, how does Michael feel when he’s onstage performing in 2016?

“Fantastic!”, he enthuses. “It’s a 180 degree turn. When I was younger, I had stage fright like crazy but I grew out of it. I’m so happy that now I can enjoy all of that which I couldn’t really in the beginning. The first stage of my musical career was hard for me. I was never really interested in being famous or making much money with it or anything like that. I just had a passion and enjoyed playing guitar… but, in 2008, I had a 180 degree turn.

"Something happened and I felt the urge to go out and do it one more time. Maybe it was something that was already predestined and I can feel I have been preserved for this particular period now. Basically, what I did in the ‘70’s was all done unconsciously. I had no idea how much impact I had on other people but, in my middle stage, I learned so much about life and that enabled me to understand what I actually did when I started and I can now consciously finish it and enjoy it!”

What kind of approach has Schenker taken for his top 5 tips for guitarists?

“Basically, it’s like this. My way of doing things comes from within. When I was 17 years old, I knew intuitively not to listen to any more music, not to copy anymore and just create. I knew that’s what I wanted to do - to really focus on creating rather than copying something that was already there. I was more into designing my own little things and self-expression. So, in general, my guitar tips are maybe a little bit more unusual than the usual guitar tips that people hear…”

