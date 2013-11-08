Michael Schenker talks Scorpions, energy and Bridge The Gap

How did ‘Bridge The Gap’ come to fruition?

“The whole thing with this line-up, how it all started was just so incredibly weird, you know? I never plan anything but it just kind of develops. Pete Way [former UFO bassist] and Herman Rarebell [ex-Scorpions drummer] and myself were trying to put together a touring project. I hadn’t played UFO material for a while, so we mixed it all up and played out of all these different eras of my career - and tried to put together a live project.

“This goes back to 2011 when I did my //Temple of Rock// album when Michael Voss was singing. I’d kind of decided it was time to make a record. I had no idea what I was doing, except that I had material, so I started putting it down to make a demo and I asked Michael Voss to help me out with some guide vocals, and when he was singing I realised he could actually sing so I was like, Michael, why don’t you sing on the album?

“And so we worked on that and then when I came back and played it to Herman Rarebell and Pete Way they were so impressed by this that they wanted to be the rhythm section and so I had a band at that point.

“Michael Voss had this intro and I said to him it would be great to have an actor with a big voice speaking those words. And the weird thing was that a few days later I get a phone call from William Shatner’s agent asking if I wanted to play on his album and I said ‘This is incredible, this is the guy we want: can you please ask him if he can do the words on my new album?’ and so he did that for me and I played on his record.

“And then I decided maybe this is some kind of sign: maybe I should get some musicians from the past and then most of them were available: Carmine Appice, Simon Phillips, my brother, Paul Raymond, all sorts of great musicians and it ended up being ‘Temple of Rock’.”