Michael Rother's 10 tips for guitarists

Former Kraftwerk, Neu! and Harmonia pioneer Michael Rother lifts the lid on Pakistani influences, onstage surprises and why he’s never liked the term ‘Krautrock’.

Since the early 1970s, Michael's highly innovative and experimental approach to guitar, keyboards and production has influenced generations of boundary-pushing pioneers. As an early member of Kraftwerk, a co-founder of Neu! and Harmonia, and a respected solo artist, Michael has always skirted anything commercial, commonplace or retrospective.

For him, music has been and always will be about diving into uncharted waters. We caught up with him in London…

1. Find The Magic In Old Gear

I work straight into the mixing desk. I record straight into the audio interface, and even during the analogue times, I would use a DI straight into an equalizer

“I’m not a gear-focused musician. To be honest, the idea is always the most important aspect of musical creation and performance, but then, of course, I do have some nice guitars and I can’t part with any gear I’ve used for my music.

“My first electric guitar was an Ibanez, an imitation. I got it in 1965, I think, before I joined Spirits Of Sound, my school band. Later, you can hear some modification I did with that guitar on some Neu! tracks. I tuned all the strings in different octaves of D and you can hear it when I used a small bottle or piece of metal for sliding effects. Listen to tracks such as Weissensee on the first album [Neu!] and you’ll hear that.

I used it quite often for special effects and also more recently three years ago when I was asked to do a film score for a German director [Bastian Günther]. The film was called Houston. He actually had this wish: ‘Michael, could you use the old gear?’ So I dug up my old bass from the late 50s and the Ibanez. This old gear has a special magic.”

2. Amps Aren’t Always Necessary

“Usually, I work straight into the mixing desk. I record straight into the audio interface, and even during the analogue times, I would use a DI straight into an equalizer and compression system and then into the desk or onto the machine. Live, the guitar goes through my fuzz box and then through my volume pedal and then straight into my small mixer, which I have on my table on stage.

“From there, it goes to the front of house. I don’t play with an amp. My guitar player, Franz Bargmann, always asks for this typical Twin Reverb amp - which he loves - but, for me, it would change the sound if I went through an amp every time.”