Michael Des Barres on Led Zeppelin, Power Station and The Key To The Universe

A lot of artists will have you believe that they never listen to their new albums once they've finished recording them. Veteran rocker Michael Des Barres isn't buying it. He's absolutely stoked about his new record, The Key To The Universe, and has it on repeat-play – and he's not shy when it comes to singing its praises.

“It’s supposed to be the cool thing to say, ‘I never watch my own movies’ or ‘I never listen to my own records,'" Des Barres says. "It’s such bullshit. Anybody who says that is unquestionably lying. I love listening to my new record. When you do something that’s good, you know it. I think my record is terrific. There’s nothing about it I’d like to change, and I don’t my saying so.”

The Key To The Universe sees the journeyman frontman – he's logged time with the bands Detective (once signed to Led Zeppelin's Swan Song Records) and the Power Station – and celebrated actor (he got his start playing a British tough in the classic film To Sir With Love and has turned in memorable appearances in MacGyver and Melrose Place, among others) reteaming with his onetime Silverhead and Chequered Past bandmate Nigel Harrison, who co-wrote the feisty track I Want Love To Punch Me In The Face, as well as tackling the sparkling Linda Perry-penned cut Can't Get You Off My Mind.

Des Barres sat down with MusicRadar recently to stroll down movie-and-music memory lane, and to talk about recording the album that he just can't get enough of.

It’s one thing to have been in swinging London, and it’s quite another to have made a film set in that period – To Sir With Love. Did you feel as if you were in the epicenter of the world?

“I guess so, but then I’ve always felt like I’m in the epicenter of the world. [Laughs] London at that time was a movie. It’s almost like somebody said ‘Acton!’ but they didn’t say ‘Cut!’ for 40 years. I was so young then – I was 16 years old – and I came from boarding school and was thrown into this world of velvet trousers, Sidney Poitier, and Wayne Fontana and the Mind Benders. It was surreal.”

The Mind Benders played during the dance sequences of To Sir With Love. Did you get to hang with them?

“I did. They were like every other bunch of working class rock ‘n’ roll musicians. They liked Chuck Berry and everything else that we liked. It wasn’t like talking to Nietzsche or something. They were regular dudes who had chosen their path. Working class, post-Second World War youth were listless and didn’t know what to do. When the blues somehow became the soundtrack to the British youth, thanks to people like the Stones and Alexis Korner, it was as if they suddenly had a real choice. Wayne Fontana and the Mind Benders were right there. They were great.

“That was my first actual contact with a band. Even though they were lip-synching for the film, it was exciting. I was already toying with the idea of, you know, ‘Hmm, I think I wanna do that…’”

That’s what I was going to ask: When did you make the decision to move a little bit away from acting and more into rock?

“In my head, I wanted to do it immediately after hearing Muddy Waters, like everybody else. But I was an actor and I was doing really well, so it would have been foolish of me to disappear into a band. What happened was, I did a musical in London, in 1969, called The Dirtiest Show In Town in which I played an androgynous rock star. Robert Stigwood produced it. Andrew Lloyd Webber saw me in it, and he got me a record deal. That’s how it started it.”