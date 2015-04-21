Metal roundtable: Friedman, Amott and Loomis talk lead guitar

So it definitely comes down to how you use technique rather than just ripping scales at 400bpm?

Michael: "In metal, two of my favourite bands are Iron Maiden and Judas Priest. But the guitar players in those bands aren’t really the best in the world, or even what I’d call shredders. They just play great songs with great solos and great melodies. That’s where I see Arch Enemy - instead of being a circus or a freak show, it’s about the songs.

"When I was younger, I bought Marty’s Cacophony albums, Jason Becker’s Perpetual Burn, Racer X... the extremity factor really appealed to me. It was those Cacophony riffs for me, they were sick!"

Marty: "Hearing that makes me feel really good. I think the reason it appealed, if I may say, was because the content was really interesting. It was stuff that on the surface might feel like wanking - and there was plenty of wanking on there - but the content was enough to make people find something beyond speed: not just playing exercises fast. Not that many people listened to it, anyway... that’s why we dressed up like Poison!"

Jeff: "Music is the ultimate way of expressing yourself. Each guitar player I like has the tools to do what they want, and it’s all about how they utilise those tools."

How have your rigs and approach to tone changed over the years?

Michael: "I like a simple setup, really. I tour most of the year with just my preamp and my guitars. I just want something simple to get my sound out of, especially with rental backlines. We tour all the continents and don’t always ship our own equipment. In places like Latin America, you never know what’s in store for you there.

"I like consistency, so I get that through a digital preamp. I don’t have the patience to program 99 different things. I have just five main tones and the rest comes down to how I play. I hear my guitar tech line-checking my guitar and think, ‘Holy shit, it doesn’t sound that great today’ and then I play and it’s fine!"

Marty: "It’s the other way round for me - my tech plays and it’s fine, then I do and it sounds shit [laughs]!"

Jeff: "I keep it simple - just a clean, rhythm and solo sound. I use Kemper stuff now: there’s a bunch of heads I have at home, which I profile. They’re all in there, it’s a little lunchbox of different flavours. I used to be old-school and just plug into any head, but now I’ve refined my tone. And because I usually run direct, it’s very consistent each night. There’s no backwash from any cabs."