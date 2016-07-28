Mesa/Boogie gets into the signal-management game with 4 new buffer and line-driver pedals

Sure, its amps are known the world over, but Mesa/Boogie also makes a mean pedal - case in point, the ferocious Throttle Box EQ - and the company is now making strides into the utility pedal arena with four new buffer and line driver solutions.

The pedals include the Stowaway Input Buffer, High-Wire Dual Buffer, Clearlink (Send) Line Driver and Clearlink (Receive) Converter.

Each one is built in Petaluma, California, and promises the utmost in components and signal integrity. Read on for more…