Mesa/Boogie announces four new overdrive and distortion pedals

Video:

Mesa says:

"The TONE-BURST is your favorite new clean boost & drive pedal. It provides a virtually transparent gain range useful for level boosting, pickup leveling or amp front-end signal drive. In addition, the Tone-Burst offers enough boost to deliver an incredible range of subtle clipped and expressive overdrive sounds via the wide-ranging and perfected resolution of the gain control.

"Separate Bass and Treble Controls provide the finite tone shaping you need once your Boost and Gain levels are chosen. For fans of clean boost and clipped overdrive the TONE-BURST has raised the bar with clarity and sweetness you expect from Mesa.

"Check out the Tone-Burst Main Page for all the specs, details and Audio/Video Samples for more information."