Mesa/Boogie announces four new overdrive and distortion pedals
Ahead of NAMM 2013, Californian boutique guitar amplifier pioneer Mesa/Boogie has announced details of a brand new stompbox range. Four flavours of drive are available, from boost to high gain distortion.
Each pedal is hand-built in California and features true bypass switching, nine-volt battery or AC mains operation and a striking etched top panel design.
Mesa/Boogie Tone-Burst (£149)
Video:
Mesa says:
"The TONE-BURST is your favorite new clean boost & drive pedal. It provides a virtually transparent gain range useful for level boosting, pickup leveling or amp front-end signal drive. In addition, the Tone-Burst offers enough boost to deliver an incredible range of subtle clipped and expressive overdrive sounds via the wide-ranging and perfected resolution of the gain control.
"Separate Bass and Treble Controls provide the finite tone shaping you need once your Boost and Gain levels are chosen. For fans of clean boost and clipped overdrive the TONE-BURST has raised the bar with clarity and sweetness you expect from Mesa.
Mesa/Boogie Grid Slammer (£149)
Video:
Mesa says:
"The GRID SLAMMER Overdrive pedal delivers vintage breakup and classic overdrive in the legendary guitar-centric midrange region. The resolution of the Gain and Level controls provides an extensive range of gain from sweet clip to harmonically rich and sustaining overdrive.
"The Tone control provides the finishing touches of either warm & smooth when set lower to stinging & searing (above 12:00) once your Gain and Level settings are dialed in. The GRID SLAMMER raises the bar on this time-honored tone – already such a huge part of many guitarists’ tonal arsenal and pedal boards.
Mesa/Boogie Flux-Drive (£149)
Video:
Mesa says:
"The FLUX-DRIVE Overdrive supplies more gain than your standard overdrive pedal and an enhanced, liquid sustain. Gain & Level set moderately provides stinging attack and harmonics. Gain cranked unleashes rich harmonic layering for chording and searing, singing sustain with single notes.
"Used in your favorite amp’s clean channel this lush gain can easily become your favorite overdrive pedal for soloing, BUT… don’t forget to try the Flux-Drive in front of your favorite gain channel for boost or added saturation. Separate Bass and Treble controls expand the exceptionally wide range of sounds & styles available from the Flux-Drive. For rhythm, lead and nearly any musical or amp application, the versatility and tone of the FLUX-DRIVE is hard to beat.
Mesa/Boogie Throttle Box (£165)
Video:
Mesa says:
"The THROTTLE BOX serves up all genres of ROCK with cut and aggression but retains the signature warmth and organic sonic quality found in all our instruments. A HI-LO gain switch produces two distinct but related ranges of gain. HI mode delivers maximum gain, punch and harmonic layering. In LO the saturation is slightly reduced while still providing heavy gain. LO is the go-to mode for classic rock, blues and other mid-gain styles yet still heavy for rock.
"A small internal DIP switch in the battery bay allows you to fine tune bass response for either a tighter, more balanced bass – or – modern bass bloom. The extremely effective MID CUT control presents a wide range of possibilities from mid-forward attack when set low or heavily scooped midrange like the signature Boogie “Classic V” EQ when set higher. From bedroom metal to live high gain rock applications and beyond the THROTTLE BOX delivers modern gain sounds and versatility that reflects tones Mesa artists have been using for years for heavy sounds.
