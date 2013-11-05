Meet Paul Reed Smith in November

The man behind the brand to visit the UK this month

Paul Reed Smith is to visit the UK and speak at a number of guitar shops across the country this month.

The man behind the brand will be speaking about his approach to guitar design, tone, timbers and much more on a European jaunt which will see him visit the UK, France and Germany.

In the UK, he'll be visiting the following stores:

For more information and tickets contact the stores directly, or visit the official PRS website.