Meet Paul Reed Smith in November

Guitar maker to tour UK guitar shops

The man behind the brand to visit the UK this month
Paul Reed Smith is to visit the UK and speak at a number of guitar shops across the country this month.

The man behind the brand will be speaking about his approach to guitar design, tone, timbers and much more on a European jaunt which will see him visit the UK, France and Germany.

In the UK, he'll be visiting the following stores:

For more information and tickets contact the stores directly, or visit the official PRS website.