Meet Paul Reed Smith in November

Paul Reed Smith is to visit the UK and speak at a number of guitar shops across the country this month.
The man behind the brand will be speaking about his approach to guitar design, tone, timbers and much more on a European jaunt which will see him visit the UK, France and Germany.
In the UK, he'll be visiting the following stores:
- Wednesday 13 November Peach Guitars, Braintree
- Thursday 14 November Guitar Guitar, Birmingham
- Friday 15 November World Guitars, Stonehouse
- Saturday 16 November, Sound Affects, Ormskirk
- Sunday 17 November Andertons, Guildford
For more information and tickets contact the stores directly, or visit the official PRS website.