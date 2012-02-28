Me in my studio: Rusty Anderson

“I started building it 2005,” says Paul McCartney guitarist Rusty Anderson of his Los Angeles home recording studio that he jokingly refers to as ‘The Dungeon.’

“Whether you have a commercial studio or your own place, it’s always a work-in-progress. Eventually, you have to say, ‘That’s it, we’re done.’ Otherwise, you’ll have contractors knocking down walls day and night.

“I ended up having to build a separate garage for cars, because the original garage and the basement are connected – and that’s what makes up the studio. But I did wire the car garage as an echo chamber, so that room is ready to rock, as well.

“The control room, the machine room and the iso room are in the basement, and the tracking room is basically the attached original garage. It’s a great setup, but it did take a while to get everything functional.”

In addition to his role as guitarist for Paul McCartney, a spot he's held down since 2001, Anderson has released three well-received solo albums - Undressing Underwater, Born On Earth and the newest, Until We Meet Again. The latter is a remastered compilation of the first two discs with a bonus track of the same name. "I've been working on recordings for the next album between touring with Paul and hanging with my eight-month-old daughter," says Anderson.

Time is at a premium, but the guitarist isn't complaining. Playing arenas and stadiums with a rock icon is, according to Anderson, "the gig of a lifetime, and it keeps on going. We just did a European tour and the Grammys, and we’re going to do some more European stuff soon. It's all wonderful.”

You can visit Rusty Anderson on Facebook here, and you can purchase Until We Meet Again here (physical) and here (download).

In the meantime, let's check out Rusty's home studio. "It's cleaned up somewhat," he says, laughing. "Usually, there's cables and things all around. You got me on a good day."