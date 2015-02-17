Me and my guitar with Joe Bonamassa

This edition of our regular series is a a special one, and more a case of Me And His Guitar as Joe Bonamassa is lucky enough to be loaned Bernie Marsden's fabled '59 Gibson Les Paul, known as The Beast.

Joe takes the opportunity to talk about how he likes his Les Pauls set up, and he also offers valuable set-up advice for other players.

Joe Bonamassa plays two UK dates in March at the London Eventim Apollo on 17, 19, 20 and 21 March. He returns in October for a landmark arena tour of the following venues:



21 October - Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena

23 October - Liverpool, Echo Arena

24 October - Leeds, First Direct Arena

25 October - Nottingham, Capital FM Arena

27 October - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

28 October - Bournemouth, International Centre

31 October - Brighton, Centre



Tickets available here.

