Me and my guitar: Tom Williams (Stray From The Path)
Introduction
Morello-sized riffs and political fire; this souped-up Strat does an awful lot with just one pickup.
Pickup
“I got rid of practically everything between the input jack to the saddles.
“I have an EMG 81 pickup, and a lot of people complement the tone because they think I’m using some crazy pickup. EMGs are solid, the sound is key to my tone.”
Body damage
“This is from where I smashed it on a TV in our Badge & A Bullet music video.”
#1 sticker
“Myself and Andy Williams from Everytime I Die call ourselves Team Williams.
“We thought it would be funny to put a number one sticker on our number one guitars. So if you see Andy rocking one you know it’s his main one.”
Origins
“It’s been my go-to guitar for probably eight years now, and it looks like it.
“It’s a 2001 Mexican Fender that I bought from a guy on a messageboard who unfortunately seemed to be on the drug side of things and needed money. I was able to get this for $180.
“I bought it because it’s all I could afford at the time and now it’s been with me for a lot of records and tours. I own a lot of guitars and this is still the one I use… it doesn’t look pretty but it’s got good personality and that’s why I love it.”
KYAnonymous
“This was a sticker that said ‘KYAnonymous’, he’s someone [real name: Deric Lostutter] that in America outed two high schoolers that raped a girl.
“The people [were convicted] and now because of the computer hacking, he is facing more jail time than all the people that raped the girl combined.
“That guy put himself on the line to help someone else, and it’s cost him money and distress and possibly jail time. When I found out about the story I donated some money to him, just to help with his legal fees.
“His actions inspired a lot of the meanings for the songs on the last record we wrote, and for our new record, Subliminal Criminals.”