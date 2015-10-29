Me and my guitar: Tom Williams (Stray From The Path)

“It’s been my go-to guitar for probably eight years now, and it looks like it.

“It’s a 2001 Mexican Fender that I bought from a guy on a messageboard who unfortunately seemed to be on the drug side of things and needed money. I was able to get this for $180.

“I bought it because it’s all I could afford at the time and now it’s been with me for a lot of records and tours. I own a lot of guitars and this is still the one I use… it doesn’t look pretty but it’s got good personality and that’s why I love it.”