Me And My Guitar: Scott Gorham, Thin Lizzy

For the latest Me And My Guitar, we spoke to Thin Lizzy's longest-serving guitarist, Scott Gorham, who brought along his incredible late 50s Gibson Les Paul 'Burst to show us.

As guitar obsessives well know, these instruments rarely change hands for anything less than six figure sums - Scott told us that he bought it for $2,300 - but this particular model was used by the guitarist on every post-Jailbreak Thin Lizzy, so its value is almost incalculable.

Scott gorham's 1957 gibson les paul

Scott believed it was a 1957 model, but (as a helpful Twitter follower pointed out on the day), 'Bursts were first produced in 1958. Further research has led us to believe that the guitar is a 1957 and that it was given a Sunburst re-finish before it came into Scott's possession.

We caught up with Scott at the Gibson Studio ahead of his date with Thin Lizzy at Under The Bridge, London. The band are also playing a string of European festival dates, before they head out on the road for a UK and Europe headline tour in November/December.