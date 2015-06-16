Mat Kearney's top 5 tips for acoustic guitarists

“Let the songs go where they must” - that was the agenda singer-songwriter Mat Kearney followed when recording his latest album, Just Kids, and just so he wouldn’t lose his way at any part in the journey, he taped a note with those words to a wall.

“I wanted to be brave and vulnerable,” Kearney says. “I didn’t want to overthink anything or talk myself out of trying stuff; like sampling weird codas from YouTube and sticking them at the ends of songs or taking a hip-hop beat and trying to write a Springsteen song to it - if it felt right, I went for it.”

Over the past decade, Kearney’s immensely appealing mash-up of hip-hop, electronica and folk-pop has won him a sizable audience, and on new tracks such a Heartbeat, he concocts a most intriguing blend of influences.

“That song harkens back to around 1990,” he says, “It’s Bruce Hornsby meets Cyndi Lauper, with a tiny bit of Bell Biv DeVoe thrown in. How’s that for diverse? I was trying to reference music from my childhood.”

Kearney wrote and recorded a good portion of Just Kids inside his tour bus, working with samples and loops. But the Martin and Gibson-loving tunesmith happily reports that all of the songs pass what he calls “the acoustic test.”

“I can sit down on the couch and play any one of these songs on an acoustic,” he says. “To me, that’s still the best way to know whether you’ve got a good song or not – one guitar, your words and your voice.”