Mastro Valvola launches Area reverb pedal

Italian pedal co Mastro Valvola has already braved the digital world with the TimeLab delay, but the new Area reverb pedal sees the company enter the reverb arena.

Like the TimeLab, the Area boasts two footswitches, but offers a choice of four reverbs - reverb (which covers room, plate and hall sounds), modulation, shimmer 8th and shimmer 8th + 5th (that's two harmonies, people) - as well as three memories, which can be accessed via the left footswitch, while the right bypasses the effect.

The effect is controlled via type, decay, damp and pre-delay controls, as well as a mix control that can go from 100% dry to 100% wet; an analogue dry signal path keeps your core guitar tone unaffected.

The Area reverb is available now for €180 (not including VAT) from Mastro Valvola.