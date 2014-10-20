Marty Stuart talks Telecasters, Fabulous Superlatives and new double album

Just because Marty Stuart was less recognized for his hot picking than his strutting showmanship during his early 1990s hillbilly-rocking commercial peak doesn’t mean that musicianship hasn’t been essential to his identity. Proof of his teenaged-prodigy era is easy to find on YouTube: In a ‘70s Porter Wagoner Show appearance, he’s the pint-sized, prepubescent, mandolin-playing, tenor-singing employee of bluegrass legend Lester Flatt. And that wasn’t even his first pro gig – he’d already spent weekends touring with The Sullivan Family, a bluegrass-gospel outfit.

These days, Stuart’s band is The Fabulous Superlatives, one of the most admired outfits in Nashville, rounded out by singing drummer Harry Stinson, singing bassist Paul Martin and Stuart’s nimble Telecaster foil Kenny Vaughan. They’re a compact group with a lusty, harmony-rich, hard-twanging, dual-guitar attack and a distinctive personality, not unlike Buck Owens’ Buckeroos back in the day.

Stuart and co. devote half of their new double album, Saturday Night & Sunday Morning, to down-home gospel grooves from an array of black and white traditions. “When we put the Superlatives together,” the front man explains, “the way we got to learn to sing together – and the way we learned about each other musically, spiritually and professionally – was gospel songs. I brought the music of The Staples Singers and Flatt & Scruggs, Bill Monroe and the Stanley Brothers. Kenny brought Sister Rosetta Tharpe’s music. Harry brought the Swan Silvertones and the Dixie Hummingbirds’ music. Paul came to us from Oak Ridge Boys world – so, southern gospel. Gospel music was the way we figured it out.”

How would you say that those different gospel influences come through on the album?

“We kept listening and we kept singing. But when we started writing our own tunes, a lot of that, it just kind of happened. I noticed when I would write songs with Harry, maybe they were a little bit more introspective. And Paul, his musical arrangements are very sophisticated. And when Kenny and I write, it’s always more from a joyful place, Boogie Woogie Down the Jericho Road-type gospel music.

“A kid told me one day, ‘When I listen to you guys play gospel music, I don’t know whether to drink beer, worship or fight.’ I said, ‘Man, that’s the greatest compliment you could ever have given me.’

“We’ve been together as a band enough now, and been through so many musical waters, that whatever we do, it comes out sounding out like the Superlatives now. You can tell where we’ve probably looked at it or saw it or heard it the first time. But at the end of the day, it sounds like us now.”