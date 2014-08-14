Martin Taylor discusses his glittering guitar career

“I’ve been on the road for 40-odd years but for the past 15 years, my son has been managing me. We look at the year and decide what we want to do. I always spend a few months in the US but also go regularly to the Far East, Europe and Australia.

“I have to spend a lot of time touring as I live in Scotland, a small country. Think of how many of those people would actually be into jazz anyway! It would be impossible for me to make a living there, so that’s why I go around the world where over the last 40 years, I’ve slowly built up pockets of people that like what I do. It’s not like I’ve got the wanderlust. I have to go to them, they can’t come to me.

“Most of my tours are solo but I also record and tour with Tommy Emmanuel and Martin Simpson. I love collaborating with other guitar players. I spent January, February and April this year in the US with a show called The Great Guitars with Frank Vignola, Vinny Raniolo, Peppino D’Agostino and myself.

“I’ve been touring the States for 35 years and before I left, I told my wife I thought this would be my last tour of the US. The first show was at Yoshi’s, a jazz club in San Francisco. We had a fantastic audience and the four of us sounded so good together. On stage, I thought to myself, ‘This is magical’. So, already, that plan I had to wind things down a bit went out the window, as all the dressing-room talk later on was about how great it was and how we should fix more tours.

“I also teach, record, compose music and design guitars so I have other income strands, but it’s the live playing when you think, ‘this is what it’s all about’. It’s hard living on the road, but I like what bassist Danny Thompson said: ‘I play for free, but I charge for all the other stuff ’.”