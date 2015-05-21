Martin Simpson on Magnatones, Murmurs and 'nu' folk

Martin Simpson's serious face lasts just about as long as our photographer Joe needs it. More often he's beaming a broad grin at some wry observation or recounted adventure, each laughter-line fully bought and paid for over 61 years of life, learning and music.

We're chatting in the award-winning British folk musician's work room, surrounded by vintage Martins and Gibsons, custom-made Bowns, Sobells and PRS, not to mention a healthy smattering of banjos, mandolas, ukes and steels.

Read more: PRS SE Tremonti Standard 2018

"I went amp shopping with Richard [Hawley], which is always dangerous! I ended up buying a Magnatone and it's great to play acoustic guitar through."

He maintains the kind of enthusiasm for instruments and sounds that you'd expect from a man far less travelled and before we know it, a heart-melting noise verily radiates from a '58 Magnatone amp on the end of a custom Fylde resonator.

"I had my choice of three Magnatone amps from this place in Horncastle," enthuses Simpson like the proverbial sweet shop kid. "This wonderful guy called Norman owns the shop, and he's got this thing about old, cool stereo amps. So I went there with Richard [Hawley - Sheffield co-resident, friend and collaborator] which is always dangerous! I ended up buying it and it's great to play acoustic guitar through."

Really - acoustic guitar? "Yeah! In fact I use it on the new record, with my old Gibson that has a DeArmond soundhole pickup. It's so satisfying." Ah yes, about that new record...

You've been extremely busy of late with many projects on the go, not least a new trio record?

"Absolutely. In fact, in the last two years I've made four records. The last ‘solo' album, Vagrant Stanzas [2013] was done in four days; The Full English [2014 collaboration] was recorded in a day and a half; The Elizabethan Session [2014 collaboration] was recorded in a day and a half and this latest record with the trio was done in three days.

"So all of those four records were done over about 10 days of recording! They were all done ‘live' and it just feels so good when you do it like that, it feels so appropriate to play with people that way."