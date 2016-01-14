Martin Barre talks joining Jethro Tull and his guitar collection

On the left is a Gibson F4 mandolin from 1917, still perfectly playable and sounding wonderful. On the right is an EM-150 from 1952

When did you come across Jethro Tull?

“I was playing flute and guitar in a band called Gethsemane and we were doing the clubs in London. I’d heard of Jethro Tull through other musicians but I’d never seen them play. They said, ‘The guy plays the flute like you and there’s a great guitar player, he’s a bit like Eric Clapton…’ and I thought, ‘Wow, this is the kind of group we should be.’

The adverts appeared in Melody Maker saying Jethro Tull were looking for a new guitar player. But I never called the number; I was too scared

“We were struggling to be good enough, really. Then we had a gig in Plymouth at the Van Dike Club where we supported Jethro Tull and we got on really well, chatting away backstage. I think that may have been August ’68 and in November ’68, the adverts appeared in Melody Maker saying Jethro Tull were looking for a new guitar player. I’m like, ‘Whoa!’ But I never called the number; I was too scared.

“They remembered me from the Van Dike Club but they didn’t know my name or the name of the band and so it took them two or three weeks to trace me to a gig in London where Terry Ellis [Tull’s manager at the time] handed me his business card and said, ‘Call me tomorrow.‘”

With the early Tull material, you seemed to be a resolutely ‘no pedals and straight into an amp’-type player…

“In the very early days, I used Hiwatt and they didn’t drive very readily and so I had this horrible treble booster. It pushed things at the front end but unfortunately, it was very, very prone to picking up radio stations, particularly in America. It was a nightmare. Sometimes the radio signal was louder than the guitar!

“When I started using Marshall amps, I found that I could ditch the treble boosters but I think it put me off for life, really. I thought all those things are more trouble than they’re worth.

“On this new album, the engineer persuaded me to get my wah-wah pedal out and now I’m really angry because I have to take it to gigs and I don’t really want to. I can’t be bothered with all that stuff. Straight in the amp and off you go! I’ll have to find a way round that.”