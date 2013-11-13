Marshall creates Doctor Who stack for charity

Marshall has created a Doctor Who themed stack to be auctioned off for Children In Need.

The one of a kind TARDIS stack has been designed by the Marshall custom shop, and coincides both with Children In Need's 2013 appeal and the 50th anniversary of Doctor Who.

The stack is currently being auctioned on eBay, and the winner will get to visit the Marshall factory to see the amp being put together.

The amp itself is a Marshall JWM 210H head, with 1960A and 1960B 4x12 cabinets. The design will be applied using Marshall's ART technology and finished in blue levant vinyl.

For more information check out the official eBay listing.