Manson John Paul Jones Signature E-Bass unveiled

PRESS RELEASE: Whether looking forward as the bassist in Them Crooked Vultures laying down a groove with Dave Grohl and Joshua Homme, or to the past as the iconic legend, riff-master and songwriter in Led Zeppelin.

John Paul Jones has a bass pedigree second to none.John has been performing with a vast collection of Manson Guitars creations for the past three decades both in the studio and for live work, including the historic Led Zeppelin reunion and also conquering the world all over again with Them Crooked Vultures.

Now, after many years of refining, researching and testing, the legendary performer has placed his name to the main four-string Manson bass guitar that has been regularly seen in actionacross John's projects for the past 16 years.

The Manson John Paul Jones E-Bass model is a replica of the bass that Hugh Manson made in the early '90s and has become John's first call four-string ever since. Featuring a maple through-neck construction, figured maple top, Aged Cherry Sunburst high gloss lacquer, ebony fingerboard, EMG pickups and active circuit, Hipshot D-Tuner, Schaller machineheads and Badass bridge, the specs reflect exactly the current upgraded hardware of the bass John is currently using on tour with Them Crooked Vultures.

Priced at a competitive £2099 (including high quality gig bag), the bass is currently available exclusively from Mansons Guitar Shop.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Mansons Guitar Shop

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter