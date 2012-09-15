LostAlone's Steven Battelle talks custom Star Wars pedals

Steven: “I normally have a three-amp setup and this is for switching between them. I always have my Marshall JMP and early Mesa/Boogie Dual Rectifier on at the same time, apart from a couple of intros where I use the Mesa clean. I don’t have the third amp today – a Carlsbro 50 Top head – because the venue is too small.”

Jimi: “There was a bit of hum and I worked out that by making it an active ABY as opposed to just a passive, there was a way of reducing the hum. So I turned up with a little PCB and all the wires, and it was a case of opening it and popping it in. Luckily, it worked!”

Steven: “These pedals have been used in most of the arenas in the UK when we’ve supported My Chemical Romance and 30 Seconds To Mars. We’ll be setting up and these American crew guys would come over and see the pedals and say, ‘What the...?’ It becomes a talking point.”