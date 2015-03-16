Linkin Park's Brad Delson: my top 5 tips for guitarists

Linkin Park guitarist Brad Delson admits that he doesn't get stuck in musical ruts too often, but when he needs to shake up his creativity, he looks to the arts for inspiration. "It can come from a variety of sources," the six-string star explains. "It could be listening to an album I love, or it could be looking at a painting or reading something that stirs the senses. A lot of times I don't need to actually be holding a guitar to discover something that fuels my playing."

As Delson descibes it, exposing himself to other forms of art allows him to glean a sense of honesty from their creators, which he then channels back to his own music-making pursuits. "Whether the artist has taken two disciplines and combined them in a new way, or if it’s something unresolved and it forces me to ask questions – it’s all part of the artistic conversation," he says.

"What's particularly exciting and rejuvenating is that moment when you can take those feelings and bring them to whatever you’re doing, like your guitar playing. It just fuels your creativity. Not that you’re looking to imitate or regurgitate, but you’re looking for your own artistic solutions and challenging yourself to innovate. I never get tired of that feeling, because it's always new in some way."

On the following pages, Delson runs down his top five tips for guitarists. Linkin Park's latest album, The Hunting Party, can be purchased at the Linkin Park Official Store, or on Amazon and iTunes.