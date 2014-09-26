Lenny Kravitz on revamping his songwriting for new album Strut

Lenny Kravitz had no clue that he would start writing his new album, Strut, while filming his scenes for last year’s The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. He brought no recording gear or instruments with him on location, so he captured his ideas the only way he could – humming melodies and grooves into his iPhone.

"It was as simple and as immediate as that," he says with a laugh. "I would film all day, and then I'd stay awake all night working on music. I did that for two weeks straight. Stuff just started coming to me, so I had to make an effort to capture it." The process was an invigorating one, Kravitz observes, and it reconfirmed what he had always believed about music: "That you can't just sit down to write music – at least I can't. I wait until I hear it. For me, music comes when it wants to."

In the following interview, Kravitz talks about recording Strut and how it brought about a dramatic change to his songwriting approach, as well as his thoughts on the future of the album format. (You can purchase Strut at iTunes or on Amazon.)

In the press notes for Strut, you said that it's "a real rock 'n' roll record." I never got the notion that you had turned your back on rock.

“No, no, I haven't. The main thing is, this one is very focused on guitar, bass and drums. The production is pretty minimal. No, I think that whatever I’ve done has always had the spirit of rock ‘n’ roll in it. I’ve always been very guitar driven, whether it’s been on the funky side or the rock side or whatever.”

The role of the album, the future of the format, is in flux these days. What are your thoughts?

“I believe in the album format – absolutely. When I make a record, that’s what I’m thinking about. I mean, I’m not thinking, ‘Let’s make a record,’ but at the same time I am aware of what I'm doing. 'This group of songs – how do they fit together? What story do they tell as a whole?' The arc of the songs, the spacing between them, all of that – I’m thinking in the album format, most definitely.

“Albums are important to me. That’s what I grew up listening to. Yeah, sure, you can drop singles, and that’s been going on since the beginning. The Beatles, the Stones – everybody did that. They made amazing singles. They’d put out singles between their albums, and they were great.

“Some artists today put out albums that don’t feel like albums. You have a collection of songs, but where’s the thought that brings them together? Sometimes there’s this producer and that producer and this producer, or sometimes there’s even multiple producers, and then they put all the songs together and call it an album. I don’t know – that’s not an album to me.”

A couple of weeks ago, U2 released their new album for free on iTunes, a move that polarized music fans. You toured with the band a few years ago. Do you have any thoughts on the whole matter?

“Yeah, I don’t know. People are very particular about their iTunes and their playlists. I guess if a lot of people did that, it would be an overload. But the band did what they did… I can see both sides to it, really.”

You changed your songwriting radically for this album, writing down titles based on the way the music sounded.

“That's right, and you know, I’d never done that before. That was something completely new for me. I thought it was an interesting exercise in capturing the first impression and staying with it. Sometimes you have to trust your gut or your instinct. I would cut each track, and after I had the rhythm track – the drums, bass and guitar – I’d sit down and listen to it. There was no melody, no extra overdubs, just three instruments. Whatever word or feeling I got from the music is what I named it.

“Normally, those are just working titles you have for identification, so that when you’re working you can tell the engineer, ‘OK, today we’re going to work on this,’ and he knows what it is. You give it some kind of title, even if you’re going to change it later. In this case, I thought it was interesting to stick with the original titles, so that’s what I did.”