Learn hybrid picking with this in-depth guitar lesson

Brit folk guitarist Blair Dunlop is a dab hand at acoustic picking, as his latest album, Gilded, attests, combining traditional folk techniques with a dash of electric guitar and contemporary musings.

Blair sat down with his Tanglewood TSM1 to share some tips on that most coveted of picking techniques: hybrid picking, where the pick and fingers are used simultaneously.

In the video above, Blair shares the knowledge, using his song No Go Zones as an example of the technique in action.

Blair Dunlop's new album, Gilded, is out now via Gilded Wings Records. Look out for more from Blair in the Summer edition of Guitarist Presents Acoustic, where you can also win one of three Tanglewood Crossroads guitars.