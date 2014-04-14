Laura Bell Bundy talks country dance grooves, Patsy Cline trap music remixes

You may know Laura Bell Bundy as the smart-mouthed blond who holds her own opposite Charlie Sheen on the FX sitcom Anger Management. She’s delivered plenty of zingers in that on-air role. Get her on the phone for an interview and you find that even when the show’s not on, she always is.

One minute Bundy’s rattling off a list of the numerous facets of the entertainment business to which she’s given time and energy, from television and Broadway to writing, recording and co-producing spunky, danceable country singles, accompanied by her production company’s dance-centric music videos. The next minute she’s taking colorful liberties with a familiar saying.

“If the world is your oyster,” she begins, “you might as well fucking go for it and try everything. I don’t even like oysters, but if there’s enough Tabasco, I’ll do it.”

Aside from her taste in seafood and metaphors, and her primetime exposure, Bundy has one Mercury Nashville album in her discography (2010’s Achin’ And Shakin’) and a current spot on the Big Machine Records roster, where she’s one of the only current female country acts focused on finding clever ways to tailor her music to dance clubs. She talked with MusicRadar about her underage club-hopping history, songwriting over hip-hop beats and her savvy, multimedia role model, Dolly Parton.

There’s been so much cross-pollination between country, dance music and hip-hop over the past few years, but to my knowledge, you’re the only woman artist who’s really made it her priority. Did you envision your music career heading in this direction?

“You know, I don’t know what I envisioned my music career being. All I ever really wanted to do is make music and be on stage and sing it. The truth of the matter is that I am so in love with the element of surprise, and I’m so bored with just copying what everybody else is doing. I have no interest in replicating what they’re already doing. I want to do something unique and different if I’m gonna make music.

“I went to an EMI songwriters conference a couple years ago. It had always been a hip-hop conference. Then it had become a pop conference, and then they included rock, and then that year that I went they decided to include country writers. All these different labels came in, and they would play their artists’ projects, and the majority of it was hip-hop. It was really, like, heavy trap beats and [Roland] 808s. I had just recorded Two Step and done a video for it, which they played, and it happened to have [country rapper] Colt [Ford] in it. I also used a hip-hop track and then wrote a country song over it. The hip-hop guys there were like, ‘Oh, that’s really cool what you’re doing.’"