Laney Amplification introduces IRONHEART range

Laney, the quintessential UK amplification brand that helped give birth to heavy metal, is proud to present the all-new IRONHEART range of amplifiers. Forged deep in the Black Country, the IRONHEART IRT120H valve head continues the legacy begun decades before with Laney amps such as KLIPP and AOR.

IRONHEART IRT120H

Brimming with features, amazing tone and stunning looks, the IRONHEART IRT120H is a thoroughbred metal amp on steroids.

Producing 120 watts RMS of all ECC83 & 6L6 valve tone the IRT120H possess masses of gain and like its metal relatives - such as the Laney KLIPP and the Laney AOR hits you hard between the eyes like a power hammer from hell!

3 Channels - independent level controls

The IRONHEART range all feature three channels - Clean, Rhythm & Lead all with independent level controls. The Clean and the Rhythm channels share a 3-band EQ with pull-push shift features on each control that gives you total control over your sound allowing you to dial in that killer tone. The Lead channel has an independent 3- and EQ with pull-push shift features on each control allowing for some radical lead tones.

Pre Boost

One great feature on the IRONHEART is the Pre Boost feature. This works just like kicking in you favourite boost pedal right before your amp. It's available where ever you are on the pre amp and can be switched in or out via the supplied footswitch.

WATTS control

A standout feature of the IRONHEART range is the WATTS control in the master section. This allows you to really screw down the output of the IRONHEART's 4 x 6L6 output section, down to less than 1 watt! Great for getting the sound of a full-blown metal head at bedroom levels.

Dynamics control

Combine this with a Dynamics control which tightens up you low end when you're playing a full power and you have a great metal tone at whatever level you decide to play at.

Tone control

The Tone control works really effectively and allows you to make quick adjustments to your overall sound should you for example change guitars.

Reverb control

The IRONHEART features a custom designed and specifically tuned reverb allowing you to add just the right amount of reverb wash over your tone.

IRONHEART's simple layout means you can easily dial your perfect tone.

Every IRONHEART IRT120H is supplied with dedicated footswitch, which enables you to switch channels and reverb without having to use the front panel.

There is no doubt that IRONHEART is a serious kick-ass metal amp and much more. The IRONHEART IRT is also available in a 60-watt version, as well as a combo loaded with a pair of HH Custom designed 12" drivers capable of handling the units full on metal tone. This classic combination of Laney and HH makes all the difference when you're talking BIG tone, great low-end response, open mids and a sweet top end.

IRT412 320W IRONHEART guitar cabinet

A kick ass metal amp deserves something special for a cabinet and that's exactly what the IRONHEART 412 cabinet is!

Full spec

A kick ass metal amp deserves something special for a cabinet and that's exactly what the IRONHEART 412 cabinet is!

Designed to be used stand-alone or as part of a full stack setup each cabinet is loaded with 4 HH Custom designed 12" Custom drivers which hammer out a blistering 320W (16 Ohms). These straight fronted cabinets house an angled baffle to give you the best of both worlds.

This classic combination of Laney and HH makes all the difference when you're talking BIG tone, great low-end response, open mids and a sweet top end.



Each IRT412 is manufactured out of robust hand-selected A-grade ply and engineered to such a demanding standard that it will take whatever you throw at it for years to come.

Clothed in textured black tolex, and outfitted with steel corners and top mounted castor cups each IRT412 is finished off with steel castors and heavy-duty bar handles making moving this cabinet from gig to gig a breeze.

A 160-watt model is also available.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Laney.

