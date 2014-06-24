Image 1 of 2 Lame Horse Sexy Sadie Image 2 of 2 Lame Horse Sexy Sadie back

ACOUSTIC EXPO 2014: Father and son team Chris and Jeremy Jenkins of Lame Horse guitars build extremely cool guitars in their respective workshops in Texas, USA.

Combining touches such as fully adjustable necks (for tweaking your action on the fly) with an early 1930s style, these guitars are packed with mojo.

Lively and immediate with a vintage woodiness seldom found in anything without a little gold banner on the headstock (and a rattlesnake rattle on the inside!), these wonderful guitars excel at dusty blues, Americana, modern finger style, and anything in-between.

Lame Horse guitars are ideal for the player who demands exceptional tone and playability alongside an individualistic look, as the LH-14 'Sexy Sadie' demonstrates in the video above. Crafted from figured sapele and engelmann spruce, the LH-14 offers tradtional looks with a modern response. Here's a closer look at the stunning design:

Lame Horse are represented exclusively in Europe by The North American Guitar.

