Lamb Of God's Mark Morton talks about his live guitars

With the just-released album Resolution, a modern-day masterpiece of bludgeoning brilliance, the Virginia-based band Lamb Of God have climbed to the top of the heavy metal mountain. Despite the bird's-eye view, guitarist Mark Morton is keeping a level head. "People are saying we're the latest and greatest thing," he says, "which is flattering, of course, but a lot of these folks don't know how long we've been around. This is our seventh album. We've been building steadily to get where we are now."

While the band's career trajectory has been relatively unhurried, the riffs on Resolution are rapid-fire. Morton re-creates every lick on stage with a modest collection of guitars. On the following pages, he describes the axes he uses live.