L.R. Baggs Venue DI acoustic guitar preamp

Image 1 of 2 LR Baggs Venue front LR Baggs Venue front Image 2 of 2 LR Baggs Venue rear LR Baggs Venue rear

ACOUSTIC EXPO 2013: L.R. Baggs created the Venue DI so you can travel light, set up fast and sound incredible anywhere you plug in.

The Venue DI gives you complete control by combining a full-isolation DI output, 5-band EQ with adjustable low and hi-mid bands, variable clean boost and chromatic tuner all in one acoustic pedal.

With its all-discrete signal path, hi-graded semiconductors and exclusive use of audiophile grade film capacitors, the Venue DI is on par with the world's elite preamps and provides a studio quality sound for the stage.

