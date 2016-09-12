KT Tunstall: the 10 records that changed my life

Last week, Scottish pop singer-songwriter KT Tunstall released her sixth solo album, KIN, just two years after she seriously contemplated taking a substantial decade-long break from her solo career to concentrate on penning music for movies in Los Angeles.

“I can’t say that I genuinely felt like I was going to give up completely, but I certainly felt like I was going to take a really substantial hiatus of around five to 10 years before I would think about making another record,” explains KT.

“And, of course, making that decision is a huge decision because - particularly in this day and age - you’re actually seen as making a comeback if you haven’t put any music out in six months!

You’re actually seen as making a comeback if you haven’t put any music out in six months!

“So it would have really been a serious undertaking to come back after that long, but I really took all that onboard. I was really ready to step away, and I think that ultimately cutting the umbilical cord from making records and touring and feeling divorced from it and feeling like I didn’t have to do it was the emancipation that I needed to come back to it with a positive frame of mind and also excitement.”

So what initially prompted Tunstall to even consider embarking on such a lengthy hiatus from the musical frontline?

“I went out and toured that last record [Invisible Empire // Crescent Moon, 2013], which was written at such a tumultuous time in my life,” she recalls.

“My life had literally turned upside-down. I went out and toured that record over the summer with the band, and then I did a good year to 18 months just touring solo, which I hadn’t really done before.

I was playing these very sensible, sedate, well-behaved gigs in theatres while wearing a tailor-made suit. Quite frankly, that’s not for me

“It was a very different record for me. It was a very down-tempo melancholic folk record with all the songs kind of sitting around the same mood, and I’d never done that before either. My records have always been very dynamic and diverse, but I was very excited to make that singular mood record the same way that I would enjoy a Nick Drake record.

“With the touring, I loved sharing the songs but, ultimately, I just wasn’t getting a buzz, and I wasn’t loving touring. Touring is such a major sacrifice, especially as you get older, to be away from friends and family and home and any sort of routine or home comforts. I just didn’t feel like it was worth it because I wasn’t enjoying it enough.

“I'd always decided to never have a proper job, because I didn’t want to do something I didn’t enjoy, but there I was doing the thing I thought I loved and not really enjoying it very much, and that’s not good for me and it’s not good for fans.

“I think the gigs were great and I still really enjoyed playing that record, but I wasn’t getting enough energy back to balance out the energy that I was giving out. I was playing these very sensible, sedate, well-behaved gigs in theatres while wearing a tailor-made suit. Quite frankly, that’s not for me.

“It was a beautiful experience, but I need to have a much more physical experience when I play. I want to sweat, I want to go on stage and feel the music and most importantly feel the crowd, but it’s very difficult to feel the crowd when they are all sitting down.

“So, I just decided that I should take a break. I’d always wanted to explore film and get more into film music but I just hadn’t had time, so it seemed like a perfect opportunity to learn about all that.”

It was after moving out to Venice Beach, California and immersing herself in the Sundance Institute’s Film Composers Lab that KT suddenly rediscovered her creative spark and penchant for pop song-writing again. Hooks, melodies, riffs and lyrics were coming to Tunstall in such a spirited, inspired and unpressured manner that she simply felt she “would have been an idiot” to ignore them.

The results are there for all to see across the 11 tracks that make up KIN, an album that ended up being something of an unplanned surprise for the singer-songwriter.

“KIN is basically a kind of rite of passage, scars-and-all celebration of going through difficult things in your life and being better for it,” says KT.

“The reason it’s called KIN is because, at the end of that process, you find your tribe, your people who’ve been through these similar experiences and have ended up with an ability to use them in a positive way rather than letting them ruin them.

“And so, really, it’s a soundtrack to celebrating surviving all the shit and really feeling like a more compassionate, deeper, wiser human being for it and feeling grateful for it all, which is what Maybe It’s A Good Thing is about: those terrible things that happen that you think are the worst things in the world, and then you realise a week, a month, a year later that had they hadn’t happened you wouldn’t have done this, you wouldn’t have done that, you wouldn’t have met this person and you wouldn’t have changed your life. That all happened to me and I’m now so glad it did.”

Before we move on to chat about the 10 albums that changed her life, we quiz KT about KIN’s seventh track Two Way, which is a duet with none other than pop/rock man-of-the-moment James Bay. The collaboration came together in a very organic manner…

“James and I both did the Hootenanny with Jools Holland at the New Year, and he just completely blew me away,” explains Tunstall.

“He’s an absolutely amazing musician and performer. I’d already written a song that I wanted to be a duet, but I wasn’t thinking about it that evening.

I just dropped him a line and said, ‘I realise you’re busy owning the world right now, but if you fancy doing a song, then I’d love nothing more than you to be the other half on this duet!’

“We were just chatting and got on really well and he said he was a fan of mine, which was very flattering, so we swapped numbers and said bye. A few days later, I thought, ‘Oh my god, he’d be absolutely perfect for this song!’ so I just dropped him a line and said, ‘I realise you’re busy owning the world right now, but if you fancy doing a song, then I’d love nothing more than you to be the other half on this duet!’

“He just agreed straight away, and we kind of played iPhone tennis for a while sending ideas back and forward. Then James said he was coming to LA at a time when we were still tracking the album, and he ended up dropping by one Sunday.

“We just hung out for a couple of hours, played the song, got it in a good place and, honestly, he could have done it in one take! We gave him three takes and he absolutely fucking nailed it!”

KIN is out now. KT Tunstall tours the UK in October/November 2016:

October

Mon 24 BRISTOL, Colston Hall

Tue 25 SOUTHEND, Cliffs Pavilion

Thu 27 MANCHESTER, Albert Hall

Fri 28 DUNFERMLINE, Alhambra

Sun 30 BELFAST, Mandela Hall

Mon 31 DUBLIN, Olympia



November

Tue 1 LIVERPOOL, Academy

Wed 2 GATESHEAD, Sage

Fri 4 BIRMINGHAM, Symphony Hall

Sat 5 YORK, Barbican

Sun 6 CAMBRIDGE, Corn Exchange

Tue 8 LEICESTER, De Montford Hall

Wed 9 LONDON, Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Thu 10 BRIGHTON, Dome