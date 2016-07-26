More

Kirk Hammett's KHDK Electronics unleashes Scuzz Box fuzz pedal



Guitar effect packs two modes and germanium voicing

We've been waiting patiently for the next pedal to land from Metallica lead whiz Kirk Hammett, and now, KHDK Electronics has unveiled its latest stompbox: the Scuzz Box fuzz.

Inspired by iconic '60s fuzzboxes, the Scuzz Box promises to appeal to old-school and contemporary tonehounds, courtesy of two modes: Fuzz, which boasts dynamic, articulate dirt that cleans up with your guitar volume; and Scuzz, a nasty, velcro-like gated fuzz, with tinges of bit-crushing.

Four knobs - fuzz, volume, deep and tone - adjust the aural assault, while a handy buffer switch sorts out any oscillation that may occur from effects placed in front of the pedal.

As we've come to expect from the tight-knit team of Kirk, David Karon and Antonin Salva, the Scuzz Box looks to be a seriously well kitted-out fuzz pedal that covers all the bases. US pricing is set at $199.95, and we can't wait to get our hands on one.

For more on KHDK, read our in-depth interview with Kirk and David on the company's origins and big future plans.