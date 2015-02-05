JZ Microphones unveils GTR1 mic for guitar cabinets/combos

JZ Microphones has announced the GTR1, its first dynamic microphone to be designed specifically for use with guitar cabinets and combos.

This offers an extended frequency range (50Hz - 18kHz) and is designed to suit all guitar sounds and genres. The neodymium magnet-equipped cardioid capsule is housed in a handcrafted all metal body, and a pouch and microphone clamp are included in the package.

Find out more on the JZ Microphones website. The GTR1 will be shipping in March - pricing is still to be confirmed.