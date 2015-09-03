Justin Hawkins discusses Marshalls, solos and Last Of Our Kind

How do you feel about Last Of Our Kind now it’s all finished and mixed?

“I’m quite realistic about albums. I wouldn’t have been able to say that I was really proud of the last one [Hot Cakes, 2012], but I think the last one did a job. We had to get something out in a timely fashion because we had some live opportunities that we couldn’t turn down.

“As far as I’m concerned, this is the proper comeback. We’ve taken another year away to really concentrate on having the strongest material that we could have and for the first time - possibly ever - we’re all 100 per cent proud of every song on this album.

“It’s the one Darkness album that I still enjoy listening to. I still work out to it. All the others, including the first one, it was like, ‘Once it’s done, it’s done.’ You move on and never listen to them again.

“Recently, I was sat in the car and something from Permission To Land [2003] came on the radio and I didn’t even recognise it. There were all these harmonies and I thought, ‘I don’t even remember recording those!’ But with this one, I just haven’t stopped listening to it. I think it’s a very good body of work and I’m very proud of it.”

Did the band have a particular concept for the album?

“It was more that we wanted to feel unanimously proud of what we’d done for once! We wanted to make something that we could honestly say was a valuable part of our legacy. But, when it comes to the music, I think Dan wanted there to be more riffs in it. I also think that Dan and I have increasingly established what our roles are as guitar players.

“In the olden days, there were certain times when I might have wanted to have a solo and he wanted to have a solo and so then we’d argue about who was doing the solo. If anything, it’s the other way round now. It’s like we know what we do now in an ‘Oedipus know thyself ’-type way. We’ve finally unlocked the mysteries of our roles and we know who’s supposed to do what and it’s very instinctive.”