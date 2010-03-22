Just like Eddie: DVD tutorials divulge the licks and solos of Eddie Van Halen

PRESS RELEASE: Lick Library's continually expanding archive of guitar DVD tutorials now includes Learn To Play Van Halen, Van Halen The Solos, Quick Licks Fast Rock in the style of Van Halen and Guitar Techniques Van Halen.



Acclaimed author and guitar tutor Jamie Humphries presents the Learn to Play and Quick Licks in the style of Van Halen, and the legendary Lick Library co-founder and guitar tutor Stuart Bull presents Van Halen the Solos and Guitar Techniques.

Van Halen, the ultimate heavy metal hard rock band that has sold more than 80 million albums worldwide, is fronted by the innovative, energetic guitarist Eddie Van Halen. Eddie Van Halen's distinctive approach to the guitar, combined with his rhythmic sensibility and melodic approach, has influenced an entire generation of guitarists.

Five classic tracks

Learn to Play Van Halen (RRP £24.99) - to get the low down on five classic Van Halen tracks, this guitar workshop has Jamie Humphries take you step by step through Hot For Teacher, Panama, Unchained, Eruption and Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love.

These tracks, spanning the early to mid point of the bands career, allow you to explore plenty of Eddie's famous licks, riffs and tricks including two handed tapping, dives, pinched harmonics, legato and use of the whammy bar. This guitar double DVD lesson shows you how you can develop the fleet-fingered brilliance of Eddie, the man who inspired a generation of two handed fret-tappers!

Quick licks

Quick Licks Fast Rock in the style of Van Halen (RRP £19.99) -this DVD guitar lesson with Jamie, gives an in depth look at 25 licks in the style of Eddie Van Halen which can help you get that ultimate Eddie Van Halen "trick bag". The DVD also includes a rock guitar jam track for you to play along to with your newly learnt guitar skills.

On top of all that Jamie talks you through the equipment the Eddie uses, giving you sound advice on how to get that true Eddie Van Halen feel in your playing.

Van Halen The Solos (RRP £23.99) - with a DVD guitar lesson and a CD of guitar jam tracks to practice with, Stuart Bull show you how to play the solos from the timeless Jump, Panama, Beat It, Somebody Get Me A Doctor and Hot For Teacher.

Van Halen techniques

Stuart demonstrates the solos at three different tempos fast medium and slow, ensuring, with shots of both hands that you can clearly see what to play, whilst also hearing what it should sound like. Stuart shares with you techniques such as unison bends, raking, muting as well as the famous Eddie Van Halen super shapes.

Guitar Techniques Van Halen (RRP £19.99) - this two hour DVD teaches you some of the guitar techniques that influenced a million rock guitarists. Delve into basic tapping techniques with licks, runs bends & scales.

Tremolo picking

Study harmonics - open & pinched, with tapping and riffs. Stuart discusses and demonstrates tremolo picking (different ways of getting same effect, arpeggio ideas, within scales), use of tremolo arm licks to get tasty effects (sounds like a horse) and much, much more.

www.licklibrary.com is the original and best online musicians' community, where you can register and get discounts on the above DVD sets as well as download tutorials. Each month new lessons are added, and Lick Library broadband TV channel features on demand lessons, live performances and interviews. Remember you can showcase your ever growing talent at Lickspace - the musicians meeting point. Upload and share your own audio and video, or create online photo galleries and blogs.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Lick Library

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter