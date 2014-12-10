Johnny Marr talks guitars, songwriting and solo success

It's hard to follow a legend, especially when it's your own. Since the 1987 breakup of The Smiths, Johnny Marr, a master of guitar melody, layers and textures, spent the better part of 10 years trying to disown his legacy. "People called my sound 'jingle' and 'jangle,' two descriptors I really didn't care for," he says. "I'd say the '90s was me rejecting anything that sounded like what I'd done before."

After a brief stint as one of The Pretenders, he joined The The, a membership that lasted six years. From there, he formed Electronic with New Order's Bernard Sumner, an off-and-on partnership that ran until 1999. There were more bands – Modest Mouse, The Cribs, along with his own short-lived outfit, Johnny Marr And The Healers – and a series of guest shots with Pet Shop Boys, Talking Heads, Beck and Bryan Ferry, among others, all of them far removed from the sonic gestalt of The Smiths.

“I wanted to go forward and do stuff that excited me, stuff that I haven’t done before," Marr says. "You can fall into a trap as an artist and say, ‘I’ve done this, I’ve done that,' and I think that’s healthy. Who wants to paint the same picture over and over? Gradually, though, I started to realize that if I did something that sounded like my own voice, it can still be inspired. There's no reason to run from it. I follow both trains of thought now.”

Last year, a quarter of a century after The Smiths' demise, the guitarist finally got down to issuing what many of his fans had been pining for, a dose of pure, unadulterated Johnny Marr, with the release of his first solo effort, The Messenger, a winning collection of brisk, smart and tuneful guitar-driven rock that saw Marr play to his strengths as both a musician and composer while coming into his own as a lead vocalist. He's followed that debut in record time with Playland, once again co-produced by Doviak, which builds on the first album's promise with even more snarling riffs and whirling atmospherics.

Marr sat down with MusicRadar last week during a tour stop in Calgary, Alberta Canada, for a wide-ranging interview that focused on the new album, his guitars and his recent movie soundtrack work. Unfortunately, days after our chat, the guitarist had to cancel the remaining dates on his tour, citing a "serious close family illness." We wish him and his family all the best.

It took you so long go solo, and now we have two albums in two years. Are you making up for lost time?

“I don't know. There's no blueprint for any of this, really. I feel as though my time with Modest Mouse and The The and The Cribs was really worthwhile personally. And then getting into the movies, doing Inception with Hans Zimmer – all of those things were what I wanted to do at the time. From a guitarist’s point of view, I’ve had the best gigs that anyone’s ever had. [Laughs]

“After doing those records and working on Inception, I found that I wanted to be in a band, but I didn’t want to be in an existing band. I had a lot of ideas for songs, but I hadn’t written the music before The Messenger – I just started from scratch. Along with concepts for songs, I had an idea for a new group. Unless a new British band came along where the lead singer played the guitar, there was no point in it; I was just going to form my own band.

“Again, I didn’t have any kind of blueprint for how to make a solo record; I just followed what kind of music I wanted to make. The crucial thing is that I knew what I wanted to sing about and that I didn’t want to be in any other group. All that said, the whole thing has come together pretty naturally. Playland followed The Messenger quite quickly because I didn’t see any reason to stop. I come from a time and culture where bands made a record a year.

“I don’t know how soon the next one will come, though, because I plan to tour a lot with this record. It’s a funny thing: I’m not really a one-album-every-five-years kind of guy. I like staying busy. In fact, I’ve had to leave bands because their schedules didn’t really suit mine. They’d want to take a year off and stuff like that.”