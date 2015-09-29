John Mitchell: 5 things every band needs to know before they go in the studio

John Mitchell's CV is as varied as it is impressive. As a producer and engineer at Reading's Outhouse Studios, he's worked with the likes of Enter Shikari, You Me At Six, Lower Than Atlantis, Funeral For A Friend and My Passion, while for some, he's best known for playing stints with the resurfaced It Bites, Frost*, Martin Barre and A.

John's current diversion is his solo project, dubbed Lonely Robot, which he describes as “ambient progressive pop”. His debut album, Please Come Home, is awash with guests, including Nik Kershaw, Marillion's Steve Hogarth and Go West's Peter Cox, with a story narrated by actor Lee Ingleby. It's a bold concept, especially for a first solo album.

“The idea is to convey my love of film soundtracks through the medium of slightly progressive ambient rock music,” John explains. “It’s also my first actual solo album, so I guess that came as part and parcel of the idea. The intention is to do a series of albums under the moniker, so the actual subject matter will be wide and varied.”

Now readying the project's first live gig at London's Scala on December 20, John has put together an all-star band, including Steven Wilson drummer Craig Blundell. And in line with the album's grand scope, he has big ideas.

“I have quite an ambitious plan for the live shows; I’m thinking Pink Floyd on a Blue Peter budget!” he laughs. “Audiences can expect to hear the entire record and some new songs, plus, hopefully, some enticing visual experiences.”

Onstage visuals, concept album narratives, special guests… it's all a long way from John's humble recording and playing origins.

“I started out by messing about in my bedroom at my parents’ house with a four-track tape recorder, desperately trying to recreate Iron Maiden with a cinematic quality,” he recalls. “It’s taken many years, but I finally feel I am recapturing that initial wonderment.”

With such a formidable clientele list, we're inclined to agree. On the following pages, John shares his top five tips for bands recording in a studio.