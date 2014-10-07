John Mayall talks treasured guitars and shirking practice

He's the godfather of British blues and the bandleader who broke Messrs Clapton, Green and Taylor. Let's see how John Mayall handles the 10 questions that we ask everyone...

The building’s burning down - what guitar would you save?

“All the guitars in my past have been hand-me-downs and not very good, but the one on the cover of A Special Life is my personal favourite.

"That one is an Eric Johnson Stratocaster in origin, but with all the guitars I have, I cut them up and make personal designs out of them. I cut out the parts I don’t need, tear out everything except one pickup and volume control, then whatever shape is left, I decorate it.”

