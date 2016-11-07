Joey Sturgis wants to share his Guilty Pleasure: super-simple high-gain guitar tones

Joey Sturgis has unveiled Guilty Pleasure, the latest plugin in his Toneforge series. This is designed to simply the process of creating "ripping high-gain guitar tones".

As well as featuring a new Sturgis-designed high-gain amp, Guilty Pleasure also comes with two cab options, each with four mic settings. There's an Impulse Response loader so that you can bring in your own speaker/mic IRs, and the rig is completed by four new effect pedals (overdrive, delay, reverb and wah).

The end result is a plugin that Joey Sturgis believes is "virtually impossible to get a bad guitar tone out of," though the quality of the playing is down to you.

Find out more on the Joey Sturgis Tones website. Guilty Pleasure is available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX/RTAS formats and currently costs $59 (regular price is $89).