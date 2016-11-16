Joe Satriani illustrates 30 Ibanez guitars for JSART2 collection

Last year, guitar legend Joe Satriani illustrated 50 black JS guitars to celebrate 25 years of his longstanding signature model; this year, he's gone and done it all again with 30 limited-edition JSART2 guitars.

For the new series, Satch opted to illustrate white JS signature models with 30 unique sketches, and as you'll see in the making of video below, he got fairly heady on felt-tip fumes in the process.

The 30 guitars are available through a "select network of Ibanez resellers" in the USA, so you'd best head over to the Ibanez JSART2 page if you fancy getting your hands on one of these custom pieces.