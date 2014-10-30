Joe Satriani announces the 2015 G4 Experience

Joe Satriani has announced the second annual G4 Experience, which will take place from June 28 to July 2, 2015 at the Cambria Pines Lodge in Cambria, California. This unique music camp, which combines entertainment, education and a vacation experience, is open to musicians of all ages and levels.

Along with Satriani, the 2015 G4 Experience will feature Tosin Abasi and Animals As Leaders, Guthrie Govan and the Aristrocrats, and Mike Keneally. (Check out the video below.)

Produced by Dreamcatcher Events, the G4 Experience is an extension of Satriani's G3 Tour, which features Satriani alongside two other well-known guitarists. "This year I'm happy to announce an exciting new G4 lineup, with each player selected for their stunning musicianship and original approach to guitar playing," Satriani said. "Guthrie will be bringing his bandmates from the Aristocrats—Bryan Beller on bass and Marco Minnemann on drums. Tosin will come with Animals As Leaders featuring guitarist Javier Reyes and drummer Matt Garstka.

"Mike 'The Wizard' Keneally returns this year bringing his unique multi-instrumental style and approach to the camp giving clinics, playing a solo show as well as being part of my band's performances. To round out our teaching/performing staff will be good friends and all-around awesome guitarists Doug Doppler, Bruce Bouillet and Andy Aledort along with my friend, Stu Hamm on bass."

Given the huge success of last summer's first G4 Experience, Satriani is psyched about launching the second event. "Last year's successful G4 Experience in Cambria left me with great memories from each and every day," he said. "Teaching is something very close to my heart, and I take it seriously. Having the chance to share what I know about music and guitar playing with like-minded players is always fun, and I find the camp environment brings out special performances from me and all the teachers.

"The G4 format allows us to explore all kinds of things which would simply not be possible in a typical 'one-off' Master Class session: the tutors and students will have more time in which to 'connect' so the event promises to provide a much more personalized experience for the campers."

For more information, visit the official G4 Experience website.