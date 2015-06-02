Joby J Ford on his double life with Mariachi El Bronx

Meet a hombre with two very different sides. Despite being mainly known for his work in LA punk bruisers The Bronx, guitarist Joby J Ford has also been exploring more exotic sonic tapestries through alter ego Mariachi El Bronx. We had to find out more...

Joby J Ford is not your average punk-rock guitarist. Sure, he likes cranking his Les Paul through a vintage Marshall just like the rest of us. But listen to any Mariachi El Bronx album and it's clear there's a lot more to him than The Bronx's visceral punk-rock fury.

"Boredom will never be an issue"

Deciding to launch a very different second line-up as Mariachi El Bronx in 2009, and releasing a collection of songs that had more in common with Mexican folk music, was certainly a brave move - especially when fans were awaiting more of the same - but it paid off.

No longer a side project, both bands now coexist together in the guitarist's life and make it that much more interesting. And, as we'll learn from the man himself, "boredom will never be an issue" for Joby J Ford. After all, how many other players can say they know their way around a vihuela or guitarrón?

Joby also owns LA's Big Game Lodge Studio, where he's worked with big-name indie artists including The Enemy and Carl Barât, singer of The Libertines. Like we said, not your average punk-rocker... ￼