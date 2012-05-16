Jimmy Page offers fine art photo collection for sale

This great Neal Preston shot of Jimmy Page isn't one of the prints on sale. But in time, you never know. © Neal Preston/CORBIS

Jimmy Page has announced the release of the official Jimmy Page Fine Art Photographic Print Collection, a collaboration between the iconic Led Zeppelin guitarist and five noted photographers who have captured his image through the years.

The photo set contains three live shot of Page performing with Led Zeppelin, a photo of the guitarist's axes before a gig in 1977, and a 2009 portrait shot. The prints, taken by Neal Preston, Jorgen Angel, Dick Barnett, Baron Wolman and Ross Halfin, are available on Jimmy Page's official website.

According to the website, "This museum-quality collection has been produced to the highest standards to be framed and displayed as pieces of art. Under strict supervision, each silver gelatin black and white photograph has been traditionally printed by hand from negative in a laboratory dark room on Ilford premium quality fibre-based paper, the color photograph is printed on Fuji Crystal archival paper. Jimmy Page and each photographer have worked closely together with the dark room technicians and printer to produce this highly-collectible collection."

The photos will be limited to 50 prints each. Each photo is numbered and signed by both Page and the photographer. The prints are currently available individually or as a Deluxe Portfolio boxset. Only 10 Deluxe Portfolio boxsets have been produced.

The price for each print is £1,000 (approx. $1,600 US) or £7,000 for each boxset (approx. $11,172 US).